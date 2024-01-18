Northwestern State announces 2024 football schedule

The Northwestern State Demons have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features five home contests and 12 games overall.

Northwestern State opens the 2024 season with five consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The following week on Sept. 7, the Demons open their home slate at Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. Next, NSU travels to take on the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 14 before returning to Natchitoches to host the Weber State Wildcats on Sept. 21.

Northwestern State completes the non-conference portion of its 2024 schedule on Sept. 28 when they travel to take on the Southeast Missouri Redhawks.

Northwestern State opens Southland Conference play on Oct. 5 at home against the Lamar Cardinals. NSU will also host Southland contests against Incarnate Word (UIW) on Oct. 26 and McNeese on Nov. 16.

The Demons will travel for Southland contests versus Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 19, Texas A&M-Commerce on Nov. 2, Nicholls on Nov. 9, and Houston Christian (HCU) on Nov. 23.

Below is Northwestern State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Northwestern State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Tulsa

09/07 – Prairie View A&M

09/14 – at South Alabama

09/21 – Weber State

09/28 – at Southeast Missouri

10/05 – Lamar*

10/12 – OFF

10/19 – at Southeastern Louisiana*

10/26 – UIW*

11/02 – at Texas A&M-Commerce*

11/09 – at Nicholls*

11/16 – McNeese*

11/23 – at HCU*

* SoCon contest.

“I am very excited about what our non-conference slate offers us this fall,” said new NSU head coach Blaine McCorkle. “We have two FBS games that will test us and three very solid FCS teams from three different conferences that allow us to see how we match up against teams at our level from across the country before we head into Southland play. Both SEMO and Weber State are at the top of their respective leagues year in and year out, and Prairie View A&M played for the SWAC title last year so it will be great to play against three of the best in FCS football right off the bat.”

“I think the strength of our non-conference schedule is exactly what we need to prepare us for Southland play,” McCorkle said. “Conference play is always a heightened level of intensity, and I feel like after five very tough non-conference opponents we will have been in environments and faced opponents that will have us ready to face the rigors of league action. We have a lot of work to do first, but I am really looking forward to our staff’s first year working through the conference and seeing it first-hand as I have followed the Southland for a long time. It should be an exciting fall, and the schedule provides a lot of opportunities for our guys to compete against great competition.”