Northwestern State announces 2023 football schedule

The Northwestern State Demons have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 contests total.

Northwestern State opens the 2023 season with back-to-back road games at in-state FBS opponents, starting at Louisiana on Saturday, Sept. 2, then traveling to Louisiana Tech the following week on Saturday, Sept. 9 at Joe Aillet Stadium in Ruston.

Non-conference action continues with back-to-back home tilts against FCS foes. Stephen F. Austin visits Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., on Sept. 16, with Eastern Illinois visiting on Sept. 30. A bye week separates those dates.

The Demons start Southland play with two weeks of road work. NSU visits Lamar on Oct. 7, with a trip to Nicholls on Oct. 14 following that initial trek. NSU will also visit McNeese on Oct. 28 and UIW on Nov. 11 to round out the road side of the 2023 campaign.

Southland opponents scheduled to visit Turpin Stadium in 2023 include Southeastern Louisiana on Oct. 21, Houston Christian on Nov. 4, and Texas A&M-Commerce to close the slate on Nov. 18.

Below is Northwestern State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Northwestern State Football Schedule

09/02 – at Louisiana

09/09 – at Louisiana Tech

09/16 – Stephen F. Austin

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – Eastern Illinois

10/07 – at Lamar*

10/14 – at Nicholls*

10/21 – Southeastern Louisiana*

10/28 – at McNeese*

11/04 – HCU*

11/11 – at UIW*

11/18 – Texas A&M-Commerce*

* Southland Conference contest.

Northwestern State finished the 2022 season 4-7 overall and 4-2 in Southland action. This season will be the sixth under Demons head coach Brad Laird.