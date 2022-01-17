Northwestern State announces 2022 football schedule

The Northwestern State Demons have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features a game at Southern Miss.

Northwestern State will open the 2022 season with three consecutive non-conference contests on the road, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Montana. The Demons then travel to take on Grambling State in a neutral-site contest at Independence Stadium in Shreveport, La., on Sept. 10.

“We are excited about all 11 opportunities to take the field this fall,” said NSU head coach Brad Laird. “Going to Montana will give our team a unique way to start the season. We also are looking forward to playing Grambling and allowing our fans in Shreveport-Bossier to see the Demons in their backyard.”

The following week on Sept. 17, Northwestern State travels to Hattieburg, Miss., to face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

In other non-conference action in 2022, Northwestern State will play at Eastern Illinois on Oct. 8 and will host Southeast Missouri at Harry Turpin Stadium in Natchitoches, La., on Oct. 22.

The Demons open their home slate on Sept. 24 at Harry Turpin Stadium with a Southland Conference contest against Southeastern Louisiana. Other home Southland Conference games include Nicholls (Oct. 1) and McNeese (Nov. 19).

Northwestern State will travel to face Southland foes Houston Baptist (Oct. 15), Texas A&M-Commerce (Nov. 5), and Southeastern Louisiana (Nov. 12).

Below is Northwestern State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 Northwestern State Football Schedule

09/03 – Montana

09/10 – Grambling State (in Shreveport)

09/17 – at Southern Miss

09/24 – Southeastern Louisiana

10/01 – Nicholls

10/08 -at Eastern Illinois

10/15 – at Houston Baptist

10/22 – Southeast Missouri

10/29 – OFF

11/05 – at Texas A&M-Commerce

11/12 – at Southeastern Louisiana

11/19 – McNeese

* Southland Conference contest.

Northwestern State finished the fall 2021 season 3-8 overall and 3-5 in conference play. The 2022 season will be the fifth under head coach Brad Laird.