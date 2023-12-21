Northern Iowa announces 2024 football schedule

The Northern Iowa Panthers have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes four home contests and 11 games overall, with a fifth home date and 12th game announced later.

Northern Iowa opens its 2024 campaign by traversing to St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, Sept. 7. The Panthers and St. Thomas Tommies will face off in O’Shaughnessy Stadium.

Another road trip follows the next weekend, with the Panthers embarking on a trip to Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., for a contest against Nebraska. A third weekend of packing suitcases and equipment bags follows, with the Panthers loading the planes to Hawaii for a road game at the Clarence T.C. Cheng Athletics Complex against the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Sept. 21.

The lights will finally be turned on in the UNI-Dome — assuming the final home date is not scheduled before then — as the South Dakota State Jackrabbits visit to lift the lid on Missouri Valley Football Conference action on Saturday, Oct. 5. Another indoor MVFC tilt awaits the following week, with the Panthers visiting the DakotaDome in Vermillion to break out their Acme gear against the South Dakota Coyotes.

Northern Iowa’s remaining home MVFC slate for 2024 includes Missouri State on Oct. 26, Illinois State on Nov. 9, and Indiana State on Nov. 23.

The Panthers will hit the road for league dates at North Dakota on Oct. 19, North Dakota State on Nov. 2, and Youngstown State on Nov. 16.

Below is Northern Iowa’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Northern Iowa Football Schedule

08/31 – OFF/Unannounced

09/07 – at St. Thomas

09/14 – at Nebraska

09/21 – at Hawaii

09/28 – OFF/Unannounced

10/05 – South Dakota State*

10/12 – at South Dakota*

10/19 – at North Dakota*

10/26 – Missouri State*

11/02 – at North Dakota State*

11/09 – Illinois State*

11/16 – at Youngstown State*

11/23 – Indiana State*

* MVFC contest.

The Panthers finished the 2023 season with a 6-5 record and 5-3 slate in MVFC play. Northern Iowa is guided by Mark Farley, who just finished his 23rd season at the helm in Cedar Falls.