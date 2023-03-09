Northern Iowa announces 2023 football schedule

The Northern Iowa Panthers have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features game at Indiana and Ball State.

Northern Iowa opens the 2023 season with three consecutive non-conference games, beginning on the road against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Sept. 2. The following week on Sept. 9, the Panthers open their home schedule at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa, against the Weber State Wildcats.

The Panthers then travel to take on the Idaho State Bengals on Sept. 16, which wraps up the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule.

After an open date, Northern Iowa opens Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action at home against Youngstown State on Sept. 30. Other MVFC foes scheduled to visit the UNI-Dome include North Dakota on Oct. 21 (Homecoming), Western Illinois on Nov. 4, and North Dakota State on Nov. 18.

Northern Iowa will travel to take on Indiana State on Oct. 7, defending national champion South Dakota State on Oct. 14, Illinois State on Oct. 28, and Missouri State on Nov. 11.

Below is Northern Iowa’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Northern Iowa Football Schedule

09/02 – at Iowa State

09/09 – Weber State

09/16 – at Idaho State

09/23 – OFF

09/30 – Youngstown State

10/07 – at Indiana State

10/14 – at South Dakota State

10/21 – North Dakota

10/28 – at Illinois State

11/04 – Western Illinois

11/11 – at Missouri State

11/18 – North Dakota State

* MVFC contest.

Northern Iowa finished the 2022 season 6-5 overall and 5-3 in MVFC action. UNI is entering their 23rd season under head coach Mark Farley, who has led the Panthers to 13 FCS Playoff appearances.