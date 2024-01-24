Northern Iowa adds Valparaiso, completes 2024 football schedule

The Northern Iowa Panthers have added a home contest against the Valparaiso Beacons, which completes their 2024 football schedule, the school announced on Wednesday.

Northern Iowa announced its 2024 football schedule back in December, but it lacked a 12th game and a season-opener. Both are now filled, as Northern Iowa will host Valparaiso in a season-opening contest on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Northern Iowa will then travel to St. Paul, Minn., on Saturday, Sept. 7 to take on the St. Thomas Tommies at O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Another road trip follows the next weekend on Sept. 14, with the Panthers visiting Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb., for a contest against Nebraska.

The Panthers will then complete their non-conference schedule in 2024 with yet another road trip, this one to Hawaii for a road game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex against the Rainbow Warriors on Saturday, Sept. 21.

After an open date on Sept. 28, Northern Iowa will kickoff Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action at home on Oct. 5 against the back-to-back national champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Other MVFC foes slated to visit the UNI-Dome in 2024 include Missouri State on Oct. 26, Illinois State on Nov. 9, and Indiana State on Nov. 23.

The Panthers will hit the road for league dates at South Dakota on Oct. 12, at North Dakota on Oct. 19, at North Dakota State on Nov. 2, and at Youngstown State on Nov. 16.

Below is Northern Iowa’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Northern Iowa Football Schedule

08/31 – Valparaiso

09/07 – at St. Thomas

09/14 – at Nebraska

09/21 – at Hawaii

09/28 – OFF

10/05 – South Dakota State*

10/12 – at South Dakota*

10/19 – at North Dakota*

10/26 – Missouri State*

11/02 – at North Dakota State*

11/09 – Illinois State*

11/16 – at Youngstown State*

11/23 – Indiana State*

* MVFC contest.

The Panthers finished the 2023 season with a 6-5 record and 5-3 slate in MVFC play. Northern Iowa is guided by Mark Farley, who just finished his 23rd season at the helm in Cedar Falls.