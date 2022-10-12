Northern Illinois, San Diego State schedule football series for 2025, 2031

The Northern Illinois Huskies and the San Diego State Aztecs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2025 and 2031 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with San Diego State University was obtained from Northern Illinois University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

In the first game of the series, Northern Illinois will host San Diego State at Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill., on Sept. 27, 2025. Six seasons later, the series will conclude when the Huskies travel to take on the Aztecs at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, Calif., on Sept. 20, 2031.

San Diego State and Northern Illinois first met on the gridiron in 1967 and have played six contests overall. The Aztecs defeated the Huskies in each matchup, including 34-28 in their most recent game in 2017 in San Diego.

With the addition of San Diego State, Northern Illinois has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Huskies are slated to open the 2025 season at home against the Holy Cross Crusaders on Aug. 30 and will later travel to face the Maryland Terrapins on Sept. 6 and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Sept. 20.

San Diego State has also tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2025 season by adding Northern Illinois. The Aztecs are slated to open the 2025 season at home against the Stony Brook Seawolves on Aug. 30. Other opponents include the Washington State Huskies on the road on Sept. 6 and the California Golden Bears at home on Sept. 20.

Football Schedules