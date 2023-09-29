Northern Illinois adds NC State to 2024 football schedule

Northern Illinois has added a 2024 game with NC State to replace their previously canceled matchup with New Mexico State, the school has announced.

The game is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh. The Huskies and Wolfpack have played just once in their history, a 41-14 Wolfpack decision in 1997.

With this addition, the non-league slates are now complete for both clubs for 2024. Northern Illinois will host in-state foe Western Illinois on Saturday, Aug. 31, with a trip to Notre Dame following on Sept. 7. UMass visits Huskie Stadium in DeKalb, Ill., on Oct. 5 to close out the non-MAC games for the Huskies in 2024.

NC State also opens 2024 with an FCS foe, welcoming Western Carolina of the Southern Conference on Aug. 31. A neutral-site battle with Tennessee follows on Sept. 7, with a home outing against Louisiana Tech awaiting a 2024 date.

