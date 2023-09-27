New Mexico State cancels football game against Northern Illinois in 2024

The New Mexico State Aggies have canceled their scheduled football game against the Northern Illinois Huskies in 2024, FBSchedules.com has learned.

New Mexico State and Northern Illinois were set to kickoff a home-and-home series on Sept. 14, 2024 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M.

According to a copy of an amendment obtained from New Mexico State University via a state public records request, the Aggies have canceled the 2024 contest with the Huskies due to their transition from a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent to a member of Conference USA.

Per the terms of the amendment, New Mexico State will not have to pay Northern Illinois a cancellation fee, which was $750,000 according to the original contract.

The second and final game of the series, which is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2027 at the Huskie Bowl in DeKalb, Ill., is not affected by the amendment.

New Mexico State and UTSA have only met three times previously on the gridiron. The Aggies won the first two games of the series in 1968 and 1993 before the Huskies recorded a victory in the most recent matchup in 1994.

With the cancellation of the Northern Illinois contest, New Mexico State is now down to five non-conference opponents in 2024 according to public information to date. At least one of those opponents — New Mexico, Fresno State, Louisiana, Texas A&M, and Abilene Christian — will need to be postponed or canceled.

Northern Illinois is now down to three non-conference opponents next season. The Huskies are slated to open the season at home against Western Illinois on Aug. 31 and will also visit Notre Dame on Sept. 7 and host UMass on Oct. 5.

Fresno State Date Change

New Mexico State has also adjusted the date of their game at Fresno State in 2024. The date has been changed from Oct 5. to Sept. 21, per a copy of an amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com.

Football Schedules