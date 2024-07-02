Northern Colorado adds Chadron State to 2025 football schedule

The Northern Colorado Bears have added the Chadron State Eagles to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Northern Colorado will host Chadron State at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The Bears will pay the Eagles a $50,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract obtained from the University of Northern Colorado via a state public records request.

Chadron State is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC) in Division II. The Eagles finished the 2023 season 5-6 overall and 4-5 in conference action.

With the addition of the season-opener against Chadron State, Northern Colorado has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. Northern Colorado’s slate also features three consecutive road contests at the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 6, South Dakota Coyotes on Sept. 13, and Houston Christian Huskies on Sept. 20.

Northern Colorado’s Big Sky Conference schedule for 2025 was previously announced. The Bears will open conference action on Sept. 27 at home against Idaho State. Other home tilts include UC Davis on Oct. 25, Montana State on Nov. 1, and Portland State on Nov. 22.

Road contests for the Bears in 2025 include Idaho on Oct. 11, Sacramento State on Oct. 18, Northern Arizona on Nov. 8, and Eastern Washington on Nov. 15.

Future Northern Colorado Football Schedules