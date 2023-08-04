North Texas adds six games to future football schedules

The North Texas Mean Green have added six games to their future football schedules, the school announced on Friday.

North Texas and Western Michigan will play a home-and-home series, beginning with the Mean Green traveling to face the Broncos at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Sept. 6, 2025. Western Michigan will return the trip six seasons later when they visit the recently renamed DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas, on Sept. 20, 2031.

The 2025 North Texas-Western Michigan contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

North Texas also officially announced a future home-and-home series with the San Jose State Spartans, which was reported by Denton Record-Chronicle last week. North Texas will travel to play San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium in San Jose, Calif., on Oct. 2, 2027 before the series wraps up five seasons later in Denton on Sept. 25, 2032.

The Mean Green have also added a pair of future home games against Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) opponents. North Texas will host the Tarleton State Texans on Sept. 4, 2027 and the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 8, 2029. The contest against North Alabama was also reported last week by the Denton Record-Chronicle.

North Texas is currently 1-2 against Tarleton State, although the two schools haven’t squared off since 1921. The Mean Green’s contest against North Alabama in 2029 will be a first-time matchup.

