North Texas adds FIU to 2023 football schedule

The North Texas Mean Green have added the FIU Panthers to their 2023 football schedule, according to a report by Brett Vito of the Denton Record-Chronicle.

North Texas will travel to take on FIU at Riccardo Silva Stadium in Miami, Fla., on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. The report did not mention a return game between the two schools in Denton, Texas.

North Texas and FIU are both current members of Conference USA. However, North Texas is one of six schools that will officially join the American Athletic Conference on July 1, 2023.

The Mean Green will also face a soon-to-be former Conference USA mate when they travel to play the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Sept. 16, 2023, one week after visiting FIU. North Texas is slated to open the 2023 season at home against the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Sept. 2 and will also host the Abilene Christian Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 30 to wrap up non-conference play.

With the addition of North Texas, FIU has also tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2023 season. The Panthers are scheduled to open the season at home in Miami on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the Maine Black Bears. FIU will also make road trips to play the UConn Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 16 and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Football Schedules