North Carolina Central announces 2023 football schedule

The North Carolina Central Eagles have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 games overall.

North Carolina Central opens the season with six consecutive non-conference games, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., against Winston-Salem State, which was previously unannounced.

The Eagles then travel for two straight road games at North Carolina A&T on Sept. 9 and at UCLA on Sept. 16. A neutral-site game is up next as the Eagles will face Mississippi Valley State in the Circle City Classic at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind., on Sept. 23.

North Carolina Central then returns home to host Campbell on Sept. 30 before closing out non-conference action on the road against Elon on Oct. 7.

After an open date, North Carolina Central opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 21 on the road against Morgan State. The only other road conference contest is at Howard on Nov. 11.

North Carolina Central will host MEAC foes South Carolina State on Oct. 28, Norfolk State on Nov. 4 (Homecoming), and Delaware State on Nov. 18.

Below is North Carolina Central’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 NC Central Football Schedule

09/02 – Winston-Salem State

09/09 – at North Carolina A&T

09/16 – at UCLA

09/23 – MVSU (in Indianapolis)

09/30 – Campbell

10/07 – at Elon

10/14 – OFF

10/21 – at Morgan State*

10/28 – SC State*

11/04 – Norfolk State*

11/11 – at Howard*

11/18 – Delaware State*

* MEAC contest.

North Carolina Central won the MEAC championship and HBCU national championship last season. The Eagles defeated Jackson State in the 2022 Cricket Celebration Bowl, 41-34 in overtime, and finished the season 10-2 overall and 4-1 in MEAC action.