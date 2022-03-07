North Carolina Central announces 2022 football schedule

The North Carolina Central Eagles have announced their 2022 football schedule, which includes four home games and 11 contests overall.

North Carolina Central opens the 2022 season on Saturday, Sept. 3 in the Duke’s Mayo Classic against the North Carolina A&T Aggies. The neutral-site non-conference game will be played at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

The Eagles will also play five additional non-conference contests in 2022. Home contests for North Carolina Central at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., include Winston-Salem State on Sept. 10 and Virginia-Lynchburg on Sept. 24.

NCCU will travel for non-conference contests at New Hampshire on Sept. 17, at Campbell on Oct. 1 and at Tennessee Tech on Nov. 19.

North Carolina Central opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 15 at home against Morgan State. The Eagles will also host Howard on Nov. 5.

Road MEAC contests for NCCU in 2022 include South Carolina State on Oct. 22, Delaware State on Oct. 29, and Norfolk State on Nov. 12.

Below is North Carolina Central’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 North Carolina Central Football Schedule

09/03 – North Carolina A&T (in Charlotte)

09/10 – Winston-Salem State

09/17 – at New Hampshire

09/24 – Virginia-Lynchburg

10/01 – at Campbell

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – Morgan State

10/22 – at SC State

10/29 – at Delaware State

11/05 – Howard

11/12 – at Norfolk State

11/19 – at Tennessee Tech

* MEAC contest.

North Carolina Central finished the fall 2021 season 6-5 overall and 4-1 in MEAC action. The Eagles are entering their third season under head coach Trei Oliver, who holds a 10-13 overall record at the school (7-6 MEAC).