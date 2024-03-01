North Alabama announces 2024 football schedule

The North Alabama Lions have announced their 2024 football schedule, which features a game at the Memphis Tigers.

North Alabama opens the 2024 season in the FCS Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 24 (Week Zero) against the Southeast Missouri Redhawks. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

“The Lions are thrilled to return to ESPN’s Week 0 programming and open the 2024 college football season in the FCS Kickoff Game,” said UNA Director of Athletics Dr. Josh Looney. “This is a showcase opportunity for the University of North Alabama in our home state and throughout the country. The City of Montgomery produces a first-class event and I know that our fans, student-athletes, and alumni will enjoy the premier hospitality that surrounds this game. Opening on ESPN for a second consecutive season and playing our third nationally-televised game within a calendar year is a snapshot of the incredible momentum occurring at UNA.”

Following the FCS Kickoff, the Lions will travel to take on the Memphis Tigers on Aug. 31. North Alabama then opens its home slate at Braly Memorial Stadium in Florence, Ala., against the Illinois State Redbirds on Sept. 7.

A road trip to face the UT Martin Skyhawks on Sept. 14 concludes the non-conference portion of North Alabama’s 2024 football schedule.

North Alabama opens United Athletic Conference (UAC) action at home on Sept. 28 against West Georgia. Other UAC opponents slated to visit Florence in 2024 include Abilene Christian on Oct. 12 (Homecoming), Austin Peay on Nov. 2, and Southern Utah on Nov. 16.

United Athletic Conference road opponents for the Lions in 2024 include Utah Tech on Oct. 5, Central Arkansas on Oct. 26, Eastern Kentucky on Nov. 9, and Stephen F. Austin on Nov. 23.

Below is North Alabama’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 North Alabama Football Schedule

08/24 – Southeast Missouri (in Montgomery, AL)

08/31 – at Memphis

09/07 – Illinois State

09/14 – at UT Martin

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – West Georgia*

10/05 – at Utah Tech*

10/12 – Abilene Christian*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Central Arkansas*

11/02 – Austin Peay*

11/09 – at Eastern Kentucky*

11/16 – Southern Utah*

11/23 – at Stephen F. Austin*

* UAC contest.

North Alabama finished the 2023 season 3-8 overall and 1-5 in ASU-WAC action. It was the first season for the Lions under head coach Brent Dearmon.