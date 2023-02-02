North Alabama announces 2023 football schedule

The North Alabama Lions have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features a game at Florida State.

North Alabama opens the 2023 season in the FCS Kickoff on Saturday, Aug. 26 (Week Zero) against the Mercer Bears. The game will be played at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.

“Participating in the FCS Kickoff is a showcase opportunity for North Alabama athletics and the university as a whole,” said UNA director of athletics Dr. Josh Looney. “Bringing the new-look Lion football program to Alabama’s capital city, while participating in a nationally-televised game, offers an incredible platform to display the newest Division I football team and fastest-growing university in the state. We are thankful to Johnny Williams and ESPN for the invitation to kick off our 2023 season in Week 0 and join this outstanding event.”

In other non-conference action in 2023, North Alabama will host Chattanooga on Sept. 2, travel to Tennessee Tech on Sept. 16, host UT Martin on Sept. 23, and visit Florida State on Nov. 18.

North Alabama’s conference schedule in 2023 will be a mixture of ASUN and Western Athletic Conference teams, dubbed “ASUN-WAC.” The two conferences, which consist of nine football-playing members, formed the joint association to ensure NCAA championship access.

ASUN-WAC action for North Alabama begins on Sept. 9 on the road against Tarleton State. Other road conference opponents in 2023 include Abilene Christian on Oct. 14 and Austin Peay on Oct. 28.

Conference opponents slated to visit Braly Municipal Stadium in Florence, Ala., in 2023 include Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 30 (Homecoming), Utah Tech on Oct. 21, and Central Arkansas on Nov. 4.

Below is North Alabama’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 North Alabama Football Schedule

08/26 – Mercer (in Montgomery, AL)

09/02 – Chattanooga

09/09 – at Tarleton State*

09/16 – at Tennessee Tech

09/23 – UT Martin

09/30 – Eastern Kentucky*

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Abilene Christian*

10/21 – Utah Tech*

10/28 – at Austin Peay*

11/04 – Central Arkansas*

11/11 – OFF

11/18 – at Florida State

* ASUN-WAC contest.

North Alabama finished the 2022 season 1-10 overall and 0-5 in ASUN Conference action. The 2023 season will be the first for the Lions under new head coach Brent Dearmon.