Norfolk State to play at East Carolina in 2024, at Wake Forest in 2029

The Norfolk State Spartans will play at the East Carolina Pirates in 2024 and at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in 2029, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for football games with East Carolina University and Wake Forest University were obtained from Norfolk State University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Norfolk State will travel to take on East Carolina at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. The Spartans will receive a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Norfolk State, which plays in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), and East Carolina, a member of the American Athletic Conference, have never met on the gridiron.

The Spartans will travel to take on the Wake Forest Demons Deacons at Truist Field in Winston-Salem, N.C., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2029. Wake Forest will pay Norfolk State a $325,000 guarantee for the game, per the contract copy.

Norfolk State and Wake Forest first met on the gridiron last season in Winston-Salem. The Demon Deacons defeated the Spartans in that contest, 41-16, before an announced crowd of 21,896.

With the addition of East Carolina and Wake Forest, Norfolk State now has a total of seven future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. Other future opponents include Temple (2023), Vanderbilt (2024), James Madison (2025), Virginia, (2026), and Miami Ohio (2029).

