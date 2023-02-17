Norfolk State announces 2023 football schedule

The Norfolk State Spartans have announced their 2023 football schedule, which includes four home games and 11 games overall.

Norfolk State will play all six of their non-conference games on the front half of their schedule, beginning on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home at William “Dick” Price Stadium in Norfolk, Va., against Virginia State.

The Spartans then travel for three consecutive road games at Hampton on Sept. 9, at Temple on Sept. 16, and at Towson on Sept. 23. Norfolk State then returns home to host North Carolina A&T on Sept. 30 and then, following an open date, closes out non-conference action on the road against Tennessee State on Oct. 14.

Norfolk State opens Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) action on Oct. 21 on the road against Howard. The Spartans will also travel to play North Carolina Central on Nov. 4 and Delaware State on Nov. 11.

MEAC foes scheduled to visit William “Dick” Price Stadium in 2023 include Morgan State on Oct. 28 (Homecoming) and South Carolina State on Nov. 18.

Below is Norfolk State’ complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Norfolk State Football Schedule

09/02 – Virginia State

09/09 – at Hampton

09/16 – at Temple

09/23 – at Towson

09/30 – North Carolina A&T

10/07 – OFF

10/14 – at Tennessee State

10/21 – at Howard*

10/28 – Morgan State*

11/04 – at NC Central*

11/11 – at Delaware State*

11/18 – SC State*

* MEAC contest.

“This is a very fan-based schedule. I think our fans will be very appreciative of the schedule and the proximity of the teams that we are playing,” Norfolk State head coach Dawson Odums said. “We open the season with Virginia State, an old rivalry and this should be a very good Labor Day Classic. I think the schedule is challenging in the first four games, but I think it gives us an opportunity to start with some success. We’ve got four home games this season, but I think it is an exciting schedule for our fan base. We are excited about this 2023 season, and I think we will have an opportunity for some success.”

Norfolk State finished the 2022 season 2-9 overall and 2-3 in MEAC play. The Spartans are entering their third season under head coach Dawson Odums, who has an 8-14 overall record at the school.