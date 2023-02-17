Nicholls, Sacramento State schedule football series for 2023, 2024

The Nicholls Colonels and the Sacramento State Hornets have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Sacramento State University was obtained from Nicholls State University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Nicholls will host Sacramento State at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. The series will conclude the following season when the Colonels travel to face the Hornets at Hornet Stadium in Sacramento, Calif., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

The 2023 Nicholls-Sacramento State contest will mark their first-ever meeting on the gridiron.

Sacramento State is the third opponent for Nicholls’s non-conference schedule in 2023. After opening the season against Sacramento State, Nicholls is scheduled to visit the TCU Horned Frogs on Sept. 9 and the Tulane Green Wave on Sept. 23. The Colonels need one more non-conference opponent to complete their 2023 slate, which should be on Sept. 16 or Oct. 28.

Nicholls’ Southland Conference schedule was announced in December. The Colonels will host HCU, Northwestern State, and Lamar and will travel to McNeese, Texas A&M-Commerce, UIW, and Southeastern Louisiana.

Sacramento State has completed their 2023 football schedule with the addition of Nicholls. The Hornets will also host Texas A&M-Commerce on Sept. 9 and visit the Stanford Cardinal on Sept. 16 in non-conference contests.

In Big Sky play in 2023, Sacramento State will host Northern Arizona, Montana State, Idaho State, and Cal Poly and will travel to Idaho, Northern Colorado, Montana, and UC Davis.

