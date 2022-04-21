NFL schedule release 2022: Full slate to be unveiled Thursday, May 12

The 2022 NFL Schedule 2022 release has been set for Thursday, May 12 at 8:00pm ET, the league has announced.
Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Wednesday, May 12. This will mark the third consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.
Prior to the complete schedule release, the NFL will unveil the following games:
- First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, September 15) – Thursday, April 28 during First Round of 2022 NFL Draft
- International Games – Wednesday, May 4
- Select games – Week of May 9
- Clubs to announce their first home game opponent – Thursday, May 12 at 6:00pm ET
Kickoff of the 2022 regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8 and usually features the Super Bowl champion, currently the Los Angeles Rams, hosting an opponent to be determined.
The 2022 NFL schedule will feature a 17-game regular-season and a three-game preseason for only the second time.
The 2022 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 21-22, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Super Bowl LVII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.
The 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 4. This years game pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:00pm ET.
Below are links to the 2022 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.
AFC East
- 2022 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2022 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2022 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2022 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2022 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2022 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2022 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2022 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2022 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2022 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2022 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2022 New York Giants Schedule
- 2022 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2022 Washington Football Team Schedule
NFC North
- 2022 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2022 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2022 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2022 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2022 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2022 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2022 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
- 2022 Arizona Cardinals Schedule
- 2022 Los Angeles Rams Schedule
- 2022 San Francisco 49ers Schedule
- 2022 Seattle Seahawks Schedule