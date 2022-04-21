NFL schedule release 2022: Full slate to be unveiled Thursday, May 12

The 2022 NFL Schedule 2022 release has been set for Thursday, May 12 at 8:00pm ET, the league has announced.

Last year, the complete NFL schedule was released by the league on Wednesday, May 12. This will mark the third consecutive year that the NFL schedule has been released in May after the NFL Draft. Previously, the NFL had been releasing the schedule in mid-to-late April.

Prior to the complete schedule release, the NFL will unveil the following games:

First Thursday Night Football game on Prime Video (Week 2, September 15) – Thursday, April 28 during First Round of 2022 NFL Draft

International Games – Wednesday, May 4

Select games – Week of May 9

Clubs to announce their first home game opponent – Thursday, May 12 at 6:00pm ET

Kickoff of the 2022 regular-season is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8 and usually features the Super Bowl champion, currently the Los Angeles Rams, hosting an opponent to be determined.

The 2022 NFL schedule will feature a 17-game regular-season and a three-game preseason for only the second time.

The 2022 NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 21-22, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Super Bowl LVII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

The 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule will also be released in conjunction with the regular-season schedule. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 4. This years game pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars at 8:00pm ET.

Below are links to the 2022 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team are set.

AFC East

AFC North

AFC South

AFC West

NFC East

NFC North

NFC South

NFC West