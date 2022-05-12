NFL Schedule 2022: Week 1 matchups, all 32 home openers revealed

The NFL Schedule 2022 is set for release later tonight, but the complete schedule for Week 1 plus every teams home opener has been revealed.
The 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.
There will be only one Monday Night Football game this season in Week 1, which will feature the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Denver Broncos. The NFL announced earlier this week that ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader is set for Week 2 of the season.
Below is the complete schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, plus each teams home opener (all times Eastern):
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sept. 8
Bills at Rams – 8:20pm, NBC
Sunday, Sept. 11
Saints at Falcons – 1pm, FOX
Browns at Panthers – 1pm, CBS
49ers at Bears – 1pm, FOX
Steelers at Bengals – 1pm, CBS
Eagles at Lions – 1pm, FOX
Colts at Texans – 1pm, CBS
Patriots at Dolphins – 1pm, CBS
Ravens at Jets – 1pm, CBS
Jaguars at Commanders – 1pm, FOX
Chiefs at Cardinals – 4:25pm, CBS
Raiders at Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS
Packers at Vikings – 4:25pm, FOX
Giants at Titans – 4:25pm, FOX
Buccaneers at Cowboys – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Sept. 12
Broncos at Seahawks – 8:20pm, ESPN/ABC
WEEK 2
Thursday, Sept. 15
Chargers at Chiefs – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Sunday, Sept. 18
Dolphins at Ravens – 1pm, CBS
Jets at Browns – 1pm, CBS
Colts at Jaguars – 1pm, CBS
Buccaneers at Saints – 1pm, FOX
Panthers at Giants – 1pm, FOX
Patriots at Steelers – 1pm, CBS
Seahawks at 49ers – 4:05pm, FOX
Texans at Broncos – 4:25pm, CBS
Cardinals at Raiders – 4:25pm, CBS
Bears at Packers – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Sept. 19
Titans at Bills – 7:15pm, ESPN
Vikings at Eagles – 8:30pm, ABC
WEEK 3
Sunday, Sept. 25
Chiefs at Colts – 1pm, CBS
Ravens at Patriots – 1pm, FOX
Packers at Buccaneers – 4:25pm, FOX
The complete 2022 NFL Schedule will be released Thursday night at 8:00pm ET.
The 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule will also be released on Thursday night. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 4. This years game pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars and it will be televised by x at 8:00pm ET.
The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 21-22, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 29.
Super Bowl LVII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.
Below are links to the 2022 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team have already been set.
AFC East
- 2022 Buffalo Bills Schedule
- 2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule
- 2022 New England Patriots Schedule
- 2022 New York Jets Schedule
AFC North
- 2022 Baltimore Ravens Schedule
- 2022 Cincinnati Bengals Schedule
- 2022 Cleveland Browns Schedule
- 2022 Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule
AFC South
- 2022 Houston Texans Schedule
- 2022 Indianapolis Colts Schedule
- 2022 Jacksonville Jaguars Schedule
- 2022 Tennessee Titans Schedule
AFC West
- 2022 Denver Broncos Schedule
- 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Schedule
- 2022 Las Vegas Raiders Schedule
- 2022 Los Angeles Chargers Schedule
NFC East
- 2022 Dallas Cowboys Schedule
- 2022 New York Giants Schedule
- 2022 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
- 2022 Washington Football Team Schedule
NFC North
- 2022 Chicago Bears Schedule
- 2022 Detroit Lions Schedule
- 2022 Green Bay Packers Schedule
- 2022 Minnesota Vikings Schedule
NFC South
- 2022 Atlanta Falcons Schedule
- 2022 Carolina Panthers Schedule
- 2022 New Orleans Saints Schedule
- 2022 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Schedule
NFC West
- 2022 Arizona Cardinals Schedule
- 2022 Los Angeles Rams Schedule
- 2022 San Francisco 49ers Schedule
- 2022 Seattle Seahawks Schedule
they should have put Bucs-Cowboys on Thanksgiving, as the Bucs had the longest active Thanksgiving drought of all of Dallas’ home opponents