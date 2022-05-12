NFL Schedule 2022: Week 1 matchups, all 32 home openers revealed

The NFL Schedule 2022 is set for release later tonight, but the complete schedule for Week 1 plus every teams home opener has been revealed.

The 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thursday, Sept. 8 when the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

There will be only one Monday Night Football game this season in Week 1, which will feature the Seattle Seahawks hosting the Denver Broncos. The NFL announced earlier this week that ESPN’s Monday Night Football doubleheader is set for Week 2 of the season.

Below is the complete schedule for Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season, plus each teams home opener (all times Eastern):

WEEK 1

Thursday, Sept. 8

Bills at Rams – 8:20pm, NBC

Sunday, Sept. 11

Saints at Falcons – 1pm, FOX

Browns at Panthers – 1pm, CBS

49ers at Bears – 1pm, FOX

Steelers at Bengals – 1pm, CBS

Eagles at Lions – 1pm, FOX

Colts at Texans – 1pm, CBS

Patriots at Dolphins – 1pm, CBS

Ravens at Jets – 1pm, CBS

Jaguars at Commanders – 1pm, FOX

Chiefs at Cardinals – 4:25pm, CBS

Raiders at Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS

Packers at Vikings – 4:25pm, FOX

Giants at Titans – 4:25pm, FOX

Buccaneers at Cowboys – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Sept. 12

Broncos at Seahawks – 8:20pm, ESPN/ABC

WEEK 2

Thursday, Sept. 15

Chargers at Chiefs – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Sunday, Sept. 18

Dolphins at Ravens – 1pm, CBS

Jets at Browns – 1pm, CBS

Colts at Jaguars – 1pm, CBS

Buccaneers at Saints – 1pm, FOX

Panthers at Giants – 1pm, FOX

Patriots at Steelers – 1pm, CBS

Seahawks at 49ers – 4:05pm, FOX

Texans at Broncos – 4:25pm, CBS

Cardinals at Raiders – 4:25pm, CBS

Bears at Packers – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Sept. 19

Titans at Bills – 7:15pm, ESPN

Vikings at Eagles – 8:30pm, ABC

WEEK 3

Sunday, Sept. 25

Chiefs at Colts – 1pm, CBS

Ravens at Patriots – 1pm, FOX

Packers at Buccaneers – 4:25pm, FOX

The complete 2022 NFL Schedule will be released Thursday night at 8:00pm ET.

The 2022 NFL Preseason Schedule will also be released on Thursday night. The schedule will begin with the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, Aug. 4. This years game pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Jacksonville Jaguars and it will be televised by x at 8:00pm ET.

The NFL Playoff Schedule is scheduled to begin on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 with the Wild-Card Round. The Divisional Round will be played on the weekend of Jan. 21-22, followed by the AFC and NFC championship games on Sunday, Jan. 29.

Super Bowl LVII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by FOX.

Below are links to the 2022 NFL schedules for all 32 teams. Opponents for each team have already been set.

