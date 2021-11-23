NFL Schedule 2021: Changes announced for Week 13 and 15

The 2021 NFL schedule has undergone a few changes for Week 13 and Week 15, the league announced on Tuesday.
The Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 5) Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs game, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm ET on NBC.
As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football game, San Francisco at Seattle, has been moved to 4:25pm ET on CBS. Two other games have also changed times and/or networks. Below are four game changes for Week 13:
- The Denver at Kansas City game moves to 8:20pm ET on NBC.
- The San Francisco at Seattle game moves to 4:25pm ET on CBS.
- The LA Chargers at Cincinnati game remains at 1:00pm ET but moves to CBS.
- The Jacksonville at LA Rams game moves to 4:05pm and shifts to FOX.
For Week 15 (Saturday, Dec. 18-Sunday, Dec. 19), the two Saturday games on the NFL Network have been selected, with the remaining three games designated for Sunday:
Saturday, Dec. 18
- The Las Vegas at Cleveland game will be played at 4:30pm ET on NFL Network.
- The New England at Indianapolis game will be played at 8:20pm ET on NFL Network.
Sunday, Dec. 19
- The NY Jets at Miami game will be played at 1:00pm ET on CBS.
- The Carolina at Buffalo game will be played at 1:00pm ET on FOX.
- The Washington at Philadelphia game will be played at 1:00pm ET on FOX.
No other Week 13 or Week 15 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.
Below is the revised schedule for Week 13 and Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
WEEK 13
Thursday, Dec. 2
Dallas at New Orleans – 8:20pm, FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Sunday, Dec. 5
Tampa Bay at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX
Arizona at Chicago – 1pm, FOX
LA Chargers at Cincinnati – 1pm, CBS
Minnesota at Detroit – 1pm, CBS
Indianapolis at Houston – 1pm, CBS
NY Giants at Miami – 1pm, FOX
Philadelphia at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS
Washington at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX
Jacksonville at LA Rams – 4:05pm, FOX
Baltimore at Pittsburgh – 4:25pm, CBS
San Francisco at Seattle – 4:25pm, CBS
Denver at Kansas City – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 6
New England at Buffalo – 8:15pm, ESPN
WEEK 15
Thursday, Dec. 16
Kansas City at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, FOX/NFLN/Amazon
Saturday, Dec. 18
Las Vegas at Cleveland – 4:30pm, NFLN
New England at Indianapolis – 8:20pm, NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 19
Green Bay at Baltimore – 1pm, FOX
Carolina at Buffalo – 1pm, FOX
Arizona at Detroit – 1pm, FOX
Houston at Jacksonville – 1pm, CBS
NY Jets at Miami – 1pm, CBS
Dallas at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX
Washington at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX
Tennessee at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Denver – 4:05pm, CBS
Atlanta at San Francisco – 4:05pm, CBS
Seattle at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX
New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 20
Minnesota at Chicago – 8:15pm, ESPN
