NFL Schedule 2021: Changes announced for Week 13 and 15

The 2021 NFL schedule has undergone a few changes for Week 13 and Week 15, the league announced on Tuesday.

The Week 13 (Sunday, Dec. 5) Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs game, previously scheduled for 1:00pm ET on CBS, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football game, San Francisco at Seattle, has been moved to 4:25pm ET on CBS. Two other games have also changed times and/or networks. Below are four game changes for Week 13:

The Denver at Kansas City game moves to 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The San Francisco at Seattle game moves to 4:25pm ET on CBS.

The LA Chargers at Cincinnati game remains at 1:00pm ET but moves to CBS.

The Jacksonville at LA Rams game moves to 4:05pm and shifts to FOX.

For Week 15 (Saturday, Dec. 18-Sunday, Dec. 19), the two Saturday games on the NFL Network have been selected, with the remaining three games designated for Sunday:

Saturday, Dec. 18

The Las Vegas at Cleveland game will be played at 4:30pm ET on NFL Network.

The New England at Indianapolis game will be played at 8:20pm ET on NFL Network.

Sunday, Dec. 19

The NY Jets at Miami game will be played at 1:00pm ET on CBS.

The Carolina at Buffalo game will be played at 1:00pm ET on FOX.

The Washington at Philadelphia game will be played at 1:00pm ET on FOX.

No other Week 13 or Week 15 games were affected by the change, per the league announcement.

Below is the revised schedule for Week 13 and Week 15 of the 2021 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

WEEK 13

Thursday, Dec. 2

Dallas at New Orleans – 8:20pm, FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, Dec. 5

Tampa Bay at Atlanta – 1pm, FOX

Arizona at Chicago – 1pm, FOX

LA Chargers at Cincinnati – 1pm, CBS

Minnesota at Detroit – 1pm, CBS

Indianapolis at Houston – 1pm, CBS

NY Giants at Miami – 1pm, FOX

Philadelphia at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS

Washington at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX

Jacksonville at LA Rams – 4:05pm, FOX

Baltimore at Pittsburgh – 4:25pm, CBS

San Francisco at Seattle – 4:25pm, CBS

Denver at Kansas City – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 6

New England at Buffalo – 8:15pm, ESPN

WEEK 15

Thursday, Dec. 16

Kansas City at LA Chargers – 8:20pm, FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Saturday, Dec. 18

Las Vegas at Cleveland – 4:30pm, NFLN

New England at Indianapolis – 8:20pm, NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 19

Green Bay at Baltimore – 1pm, FOX

Carolina at Buffalo – 1pm, FOX

Arizona at Detroit – 1pm, FOX

Houston at Jacksonville – 1pm, CBS

NY Jets at Miami – 1pm, CBS

Dallas at NY Giants – 1pm, FOX

Washington at Philadelphia – 1pm, FOX

Tennessee at Pittsburgh – 1pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Denver – 4:05pm, CBS

Atlanta at San Francisco – 4:05pm, CBS

Seattle at LA Rams – 4:25pm, FOX

New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 20

Minnesota at Chicago – 8:15pm, ESPN

