NFL Playoff Schedule 2024: Divisional Round matchups finalized

The Divisional Round matchups on the NFL Playoff Schedule 2024 have been finalized following the completion of Super Wild Card Weekend.

Divisional Round action will begin on Saturday, Jan. 20 with the Houston Texans traveling to face the Baltimore Ravens, the top seed in the AFC, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md. The game will be televised by ESPN and simulcast on ABC and ESPN+ at 4:30pm ET.

Also on Saturday, the top-seeded San Francisco 49ers, who earned a first-round bye, will host the Green Bay Packers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. FOX will televise the contest at 8:15pm ET.

On Sunday, January 21, the Divisional Round continues at 3:00pm ET with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers traveling to take on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed by Peacock.

Divisional Round action on Sunday, Jan. 21 concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs traveling to battle the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. The game will be televised by CBS and streamed via Paramount+ at 6:30pm ET.

The AFC and NFC Championship games will be played on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024. The AFC Championship Game is slated for 3:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+, while the NFC Championship Game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET on FOX.

Super Bowl LVIII is scheduled for Sunday, February 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will be televised by CBS at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE 2024

(Full Schedule)

* All times Eastern.

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024

Texans at Ravens

4:30pm ET | ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Packers at 49ers

8:15pm ET | FOX

Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024

Buccaneers at Lions

3:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Chiefs at Bills

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024

AFC Championship Game

3:00pm | CBS/Paramount+

NFC Championship Game

6:30pm | FOX

SUPER BOWL LVIII

Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 | 6:30pm ET | CBS

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV

