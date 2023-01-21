NFL Playoff Schedule: 2023 Divisional Round matchups, TV

The NFL Playoff Schedule 2023 continues on Saturday with two Divisional Round games. Two more games complete the Divisional Round schedule on Sunday.

The action kicks off on Saturday, January 21, 2023, with an AFC matchup. The Jacksonville Jaguars travel to take on the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., with the game set for 4:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

On Saturday evening at 8:15pm ET, the NFC Divisional Round gets underway with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pa. The game will be televised by FOX.

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, AFC Divisional Round action continues at 3:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+ with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Then at 6:30pm ET on FOX, the Dallas Cowboys visit the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Winners of the Divisional Round matchups will meet in their respective conference championship games, both on Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023. The NFC Championship Game is set for 3:00pm ET on FOX, followed by the AFC Championship Game at 6:30pm ET on CBS.

Philadelphia possesses home field advantage throughout the playoffs, so they will host the NFC Championship Game if they win this weekend.

If the Bills and Chiefs both win their respective games, the AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

Super Bowl LVII is set for Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The game will be televised by FOX at 6:30pm ET.

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

* All times Eastern. (Full Schedule w/ PDF)

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023

Jaguars at Chiefs

4:30pm | NBC | Buy Tickets

Giants at Eagles

8:15pm | FOX | Buy Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023

Bengals at Bills

3:00pm | CBS | Buy Tickets

Cowboys at 49ers

6:30pm | FOX | Buy Tickets

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023

NFC Championship Game

3:00pm | FOX

AFC Championship Game

6:30pm | CBS

SUPER BOWL LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 | 6:30pm | FOX

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ

Buy Tickets