NFL Playoff Schedule: 2022 Divisional Round matchups, TV

The NFL Playoff Schedule continues on Saturday with two Divisional Round games. Two more games complete the Divisional Round schedule on Sunday.

The action kicks off on Saturday, January 22, 2022, with an AFC matchup. The Cincinnati Bengals travel to face the Tennessee Titans in Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., with the game set for 4:35pm ET on CBS.

On Saturday evening at 8:15pm ET, the NFC Divisional Round gets underway with the San Francisco 49ers at the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Stadium in Green Bay, Wis. The game will be televised by FOX.

On Sunday, January 23, 2022, NFC Divisional Round action continues at 3:05pm ET on NBC with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Then at 6:40pm ET on CBS, the Buffalo Bills visit the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

The Bengals-Titans and Bills-Chiefs winners will meet in the AFC Championship Game, while the 49ers-Packers and Rams-Buccaneers winners will meet in the NFC Championship Game, both on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. The games will be played at 3:05pm ET on CBS and 6:40pm ET on FOX, respectively.

Green Bay and Tennessee possess home field advantage throughout the playoffs, so they will host their respective conference championship games if they win this weekend.

Super Bowl LVI is set for Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. The game will be televised by NBC at 6:30pm ET (Buy Tickets).

NFL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

(Full Schedule w/ PDF)

* All times Eastern.

DIVISIONAL ROUND

Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022

Bengals at Titans

4:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

Buy Tickets

49ers at Packers

8:15pm ET | FOX/FOX Deportes

Buy Tickets

Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022

Rams at Buccaneers

3:00pm ET | NBC/Peacock

Buy Tickets



Bills at Chiefs

6:30pm ET | CBS/Paramount+

Buy Tickets

CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES



Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022

AFC Championship Game

3:05pm ET | CBS

NFC Championship Game

6:40pm ET | FOX

SUPER BOWL LVI

Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 | 6:30pm ET | NBC

SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, Calif.

Buy Tickets