New Year’s Eve football games 2023: Schedule, matchups, TV

The New Year’s Eve football games 2023 schedule features a full slate of NFL contests.

Since New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year, there will be no college football bowl games played. Instead, football fans will have 14 NFL games to choose from, but only one is a full national broadcast.

NFL action on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, begins at 1:00pm ET with a total of 10 contests kicking off simultaneously — Miami at Baltimore (CBS), New England at Buffalo (CBS), Atlanta at Chicago (CBS), Tennessee at Houston (FOX), Las Vegas at Indianapolis (CBS), Carolina at Jacksonville (CBS), LA Rams at NY Giants (FOX), Arizona at Philadelphia (FOX), New Orleans at Tampa Bay (FOX), and San Francisco at Washington (FOX).

Three mid-afternoon games are up next, which includes Pittsburgh at Seattle (4:05pm ET, FOX), LA Chargers at Denver (4:25pm ET, CBS), and Cincinnati at Kansas City (4:25pm ET, CBS).

To see which games are available in your area, check out the maps at 506Sports.

Football on New Year’s Eve this year concludes with a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.

The football schedule on New Year’s Day 2024 includes five college football bowl games this season. The slate features the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game at 5:00pm ET (Alabama vs. Michigan) and the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45pm ET (Texas vs. Washington).

New Year’s Eve Football Games 2023

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023

Miami at Baltimore – 1:00pm, CBS

New England at Buffalo – 1:00pm, CBS

Atlanta at Chicago – 1:00pm, CBS

Tennessee at Houston – 1:00pm, FOX

Las Vegas at Indianapolis – 1:00pm, CBS

Carolina at Jacksonville – 1:00pm, CBS

LA Rams at NY Giants – 1:00pm, FOX

Arizona at Philadelphia – 1:00pm, FOX

New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 1:00pm, FOX

San Francisco at Washington – 1:00pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX

LA Chargers at Denver – 4:25pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Kansas City – 4:25pm, CBS

Green Bay at Minnesota – 8:20pm, NBC

NFL SCHEDULES

COLLEGE SCHEDULES