New Year’s Eve football games 2023: Schedule, matchups, TV

The New Year’s Eve football games 2023 schedule features a full slate of NFL contests.
Since New Year’s Eve falls on a Sunday this year, there will be no college football bowl games played. Instead, football fans will have 14 NFL games to choose from, but only one is a full national broadcast.
NFL action on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, begins at 1:00pm ET with a total of 10 contests kicking off simultaneously — Miami at Baltimore (CBS), New England at Buffalo (CBS), Atlanta at Chicago (CBS), Tennessee at Houston (FOX), Las Vegas at Indianapolis (CBS), Carolina at Jacksonville (CBS), LA Rams at NY Giants (FOX), Arizona at Philadelphia (FOX), New Orleans at Tampa Bay (FOX), and San Francisco at Washington (FOX).
Three mid-afternoon games are up next, which includes Pittsburgh at Seattle (4:05pm ET, FOX), LA Chargers at Denver (4:25pm ET, CBS), and Cincinnati at Kansas City (4:25pm ET, CBS).
To see which games are available in your area, check out the maps at 506Sports.
Football on New Year’s Eve this year concludes with a Sunday Night Football matchup featuring the Green Bay Packers traveling to take on the Minnesota Vikings. The game will be televised by NBC at 8:20pm ET.
The football schedule on New Year’s Day 2024 includes five college football bowl games this season. The slate features the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Rose Bowl Game at 5:00pm ET (Alabama vs. Michigan) and the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl at 8:45pm ET (Texas vs. Washington).
New Year’s Eve Football Games 2023
Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023
Miami at Baltimore – 1:00pm, CBS
New England at Buffalo – 1:00pm, CBS
Atlanta at Chicago – 1:00pm, CBS
Tennessee at Houston – 1:00pm, FOX
Las Vegas at Indianapolis – 1:00pm, CBS
Carolina at Jacksonville – 1:00pm, CBS
LA Rams at NY Giants – 1:00pm, FOX
Arizona at Philadelphia – 1:00pm, FOX
New Orleans at Tampa Bay – 1:00pm, FOX
San Francisco at Washington – 1:00pm, FOX
Pittsburgh at Seattle – 4:05pm, FOX
LA Chargers at Denver – 4:25pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Kansas City – 4:25pm, CBS
Green Bay at Minnesota – 8:20pm, NBC
NFL SCHEDULES
COLLEGE SCHEDULES