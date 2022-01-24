New Mexico State announces 2022 football schedule

The New Mexico State Aggies have announced their 2022 football schedule, which features six home contests and 12 games overall.

The 2022 season will be the last for New Mexico State as a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent as they prepare to enter Conference USA in 2023. The 2022 season will also be the first for the Aggies under new head coach Jerry Kill.

“We need Aggie fans everywhere to come out and support our program this fall,” said Kill. “Our team will have a hard hat and lunch pail mentality every time we take the field.”

New Mexico State is scheduled to open the 2022 season in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 when they welcome Nevada to Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces, N.M.

Other opponents scheduled to visit Las Cruces in 2022 include Hawaii (Sept. 24), FIU (Oct. 1), New Mexico (Oct. 15), San Jose State (Oct. 22), and Lamar (Nov. 12).

New Mexico State will travel to face Minnesota (Sept. 1), UTEP (Sept. 10), Wisconsin (Sept. 17), UMass (Oct. 29), Missouri (Nov. 19), and Liberty (Nov. 26).

Below is New Mexico State’s complete schedule for the 2022 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2022 New Mexico State Football Schedule

08/27 – Nevada

09/01 – at Minnesota

09/10 – at UTEP

09/17 – at Wisconsin

09/24 – Hawaii

10/01 – FIU

10/08 – OFF

10/15 – New Mexico

10/22 – San Jose State

10/29 – at UMass

11/05 – OFF

11/12 – Lamar

11/19 – at Missouri

11/26 – at Liberty

New Mexico State finished the fall 2021 season 2-10 overall, which was their final season under head coach Doug Martin.

“With the 2022 season being our last as an FBS Independent, our scheduling goals for future seasons will change,” new head coach Jerry Kill stated. “It is our plan to schedule just a single Power Five program, one FCS opponent and one group of five team for our non-conference schedule. It is also important for us our program and our state to continue scheduling our rivalry game with New Mexico on an annual basis.”