New Mexico adds Maine to 2022 football schedule

The New Mexico Lobos have added the Maine Black Bears to their 2022 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the contract between the two schools was obtained from the University of Maine via a state Freedom of Access request.

New Mexico will host Maine at Dreamstyle Stadium in Albuquerque, N.M., on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The Lobos will pay the Black Bears a $350,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

New Mexico and Maine have never met on the gridiron.

With the addition of Maine, New Mexico has tentatively completed their non-conference schedule for the 2022 season. Other contests for the Lobos include a home tilt with UTEP on Sept. 17 and road contests at LSU on Sept. 24 and New Mexico State on a date to be determined.

In Mountain West action in 2022, New Mexico is scheduled to host Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Wyoming and travel to Air Force, Colorado State, UNLV, and Utah State.

Maine has also completed their 2022 non-conference slate with the addition of New Mexico. The Black Bears are also set to host Colgate on Sept. 10 and travel to Boston College on Sept. 17.

