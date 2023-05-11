New dates set for Cotton Bowl, Peach Bowl for 2023 season

New dates have been set for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for the 2023 season, according to an announcement by ESPN on Thursday.

The Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, previously set for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, has been moved up one day and will now be played on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This year’s matchup will feature two at-large teams selected by the College Football Playoff (CFP) Selection Committee.

ESPN will broadcast the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.

The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl was previously slated in the Friday night spot that the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic now occupies. As a result, the Peach Bowl will now be played on Saturday, Dec. 30 and the game will kickoff at noon ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Two at-large teams selected by the CFP will meet in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

“ESPN is thankful to our great partners at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, and to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic and the College Football Playoff for their flexibility in accommodating this late change to the schedule,” Nick Daws, VP of Programming & Acquisitions said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to a fantastic college football season this fall and another thrilling postseason.”

The complete College Football Bowl Schedule for the 2023-24 season will be announced later this Spring. The two CFP Semifinal games will be played at the Rose Bowl Game and the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

College Football Playoff Schedule