Nevada adds BYU, Eastern Washington to 2024 football schedule

The Nevada Wolf Pack have added the BYU Cougars and Eastern Washington Eagles to their 2024 football schedule, Nevada Sports Net reported Wednesday.

The network obtained the contracts for the games through a public records request. It was determined that the games were finalized in November of 2021.

The BYU game will be contested Saturday, Aug. 31 in Provo, breaking the seal on the season for both clubs. The Eastern Washington game will take place Saturday, Sept. 21 in Reno. Each game is operating on a one-game agreement.

BYU has won five of the ten games played (two ties) between the Wolf Pack and Cougars, played largely while the Cougars were still part of the Mountain West. Nevada won the most recent contest, 42-35, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo in 2014.

Eastern Washington is located in Cheney, Wash., and is currently a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Eagles finished the 2021 campaign 10-3 (6-2 Big Sky) and were part of the final top 10 in both FCS polls. Montana eliminated EWU in a 57-41 result in the second round of the FCS playoffs.

Nevada now has three known non-conference opponents set for the 2024 season. The Wolf Pack are also slated to visit Minnesota on Saturday, Sept. 14.

BYU was slated to host UCF to begin the 2024 campaign. That game will be rescheduled when the Big 12 releases its 2024 league slate. Eastern Washington has no other non-league tilts planned for 2024 at the moment.

