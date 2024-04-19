NEC revises 2024 football schedule with addition of Mercyhurst

The 2024 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been revised following the addition of the Mercyhurst Lakers, the league announced on Friday.
Mercyhurst is currently a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) in Division II, but is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will begin play in the Northeast Conference this fall.
Mercyhurst will be ineligible to compete for the NEC championship in its first season, so the Lakers will play only four conference opponents. The four NEC opponents that Mercyhurst will play in 2024 are listed below, along with information on existing contests that were replaced:
Mercyhurst will travel to take on Robert Morris on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, and the game will kickoff at noon ET.
As a result of that addition, Robert Morris will no longer host Frostburg State on Sept. 28 and will be open that day instead.
Mercyhurst will travel to play Central Connecticut on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. For Central Connecticut, the game replaces a previously scheduled contest at home against Sacred Heart on the same date.
Mercyhurst will travel to face Duquesne on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, and the game will kickoff at noon ET.
As a result of that addition, Duquesne will no longer host Sacred Heart on Nov. 2.
Mercyhurst will host Saint Francis U. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.
As a result of that addition, Saint Francis U. will no longer host Sacred Heart, an FCS Independent, on Nov. 23.
—
Mercyhurst will join former NEC member Robert Morris as new members of the conference in 2024. With the addition of those two coupled with Merrimack and Sacred Heart taking their football programs Independent, the NEC will have eight football-playing members in 2024: Central Connecticut, Duquesne, LIU, Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Saint Francis U., Stonehill, and Wagner.
Three NEC members kick off their 2024 seasons on Thursday, Aug. 29 with non-conference contests. Northeast Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14 with Central Connecticut at Saint Francis U. and Mercyhurst at Robert Morris.
2024 NEC Football Schedules
- 2024 Central Connecticut Football Schedule
- 2024 Duquesne Football Schedule
- 2024 LIU Football Schedule
- 2024 Mercyhurst Football Schedule
- 2024 Robert Morris Football Schedule
- 2024 Saint Francis U. Football Schedule
- 2024 Stonehill Football Schedule
- 2024 Wagner Football Schedule
NEC Football Schedule (Composite)
Mercyhurst is a terrible addition to the FCS, but they fit right in with the worst conference in D-I. The last time they made the D-II playoffs was 2010 when they were one and done. They may dominate the NEC, but so many teams that don’t make the playoffs in a given year could say the same thing and these guys still get an automatic bid. 2024 Duquesne for one example.
I did mean the 2023 Duquesne squad that won the NEC, then got blasted by Youngstown State who finished in the middle of the Missouri Valley Football Conference.