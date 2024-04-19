NEC revises 2024 football schedule with addition of Mercyhurst

The 2024 Northeast Conference (NEC) Football Schedule has been revised following the addition of the Mercyhurst Lakers, the league announced on Friday.

Mercyhurst is currently a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) in Division II, but is moving up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and will begin play in the Northeast Conference this fall.

Mercyhurst will be ineligible to compete for the NEC championship in its first season, so the Lakers will play only four conference opponents. The four NEC opponents that Mercyhurst will play in 2024 are listed below, along with information on existing contests that were replaced:

Robert Morris

Mercyhurst will travel to take on Robert Morris on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024, and the game will kickoff at noon ET.

As a result of that addition, Robert Morris will no longer host Frostburg State on Sept. 28 and will be open that day instead.

Central Connecticut

Mercyhurst will travel to play Central Connecticut on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024. For Central Connecticut, the game replaces a previously scheduled contest at home against Sacred Heart on the same date.

Duquesne

Mercyhurst will travel to face Duquesne on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024, and the game will kickoff at noon ET.

As a result of that addition, Duquesne will no longer host Sacred Heart on Nov. 2.

Saint Francis U.

Mercyhurst will host Saint Francis U. on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024.

As a result of that addition, Saint Francis U. will no longer host Sacred Heart, an FCS Independent, on Nov. 23.

—

Mercyhurst will join former NEC member Robert Morris as new members of the conference in 2024. With the addition of those two coupled with Merrimack and Sacred Heart taking their football programs Independent, the NEC will have eight football-playing members in 2024: Central Connecticut, Duquesne, LIU, Mercyhurst, Robert Morris, Saint Francis U., Stonehill, and Wagner.

Three NEC members kick off their 2024 seasons on Thursday, Aug. 29 with non-conference contests. Northeast Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14 with Central Connecticut at Saint Francis U. and Mercyhurst at Robert Morris.

2024 NEC Football Schedules

NEC Football Schedule (Composite)