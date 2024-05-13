NBC to televise one additional regular-season NFL game in 2024

NBC Sports has acquired the rights to televise one additional regular-season NFL game in 2024, the network revealed on Monday.

The additional game will be played in Week 16 on Saturday, Dec. 21 and will be televised live by NBC and streamed via Peacock. The game will kickoff during the afternoon.

NBC will also broadcast the Sunday Night Football matchup the following day, which will mark the first time that the network has aired games on Saturday and Sunday in Week 16.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at the NFL to acquire an additional game for NBCUniversal platforms at a crucial point in the playing season,” said Rick Cordella, President, NBC Sports. “With two NFL games in exclusive windows on the last December weekend before the holidays, we continue to deliver for our owned-stations, affiliates and partners.”

NFL action on Saturday, Dec. 21 will run head-to-head with the College Football Playoff, which has three First-Round games slated for that day, as well as college football bowl games.

Earlier on Monday, the league announced that the 2024 NFL Schedule will begin on Thursday, Sept. 5 with the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock at 8:20pm ET.

The following evening on Friday, Sept. 6, the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers will play the first-ever game in South America at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil. The game will be exclusively streamed by Peacock and will also be available to view over-the-air (OTA) in the local markets of the two teams as well as on NFL+.

Two days later on Sunday, Sept. 8, Sunday Night Football on NBC will debut at 8:20pm ET with a matchup to be announced soon. All Sunday Night Football branded games will also stream live via Peacock again this season.

The complete NFL schedule for the 2024 season is set for release on Wednesday, May 15 at 8:00pm ET.

