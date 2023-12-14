Mountain West football schedule format, opponents set for 2024 season

The Mountain West Conference football schedule format and opponents have been set for the 2024 season, the conference announced on Thursday.

The 2024 Mountain West league schedule will consist of 42 matchups, plus 12 non-conference matchups with the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars as part of a scheduling agreement announced earlier this month. Games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count in the Mountain West standings.

Each Mountain West team will play a seven-game conference schedule with five non-conference opponents, one of which will be Oregon State or Washington State. Non-conference games that were previously contracted against the Beavers and/or the Cougars remain as scheduled, although some date changes may occur.

The Mountain West Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 and will feature the two conference members with the highest winning percentage in league action.

Listed below is are the opponents for each Mountain West team for the 2024 season. The complete Mountain West football schedule for 2024 will be announced in the coming months.

2024 Mountain West Football Opponents

AIR FORCE FALCONS

Home: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State, Oregon State

Away: Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, Wyoming

BOISE STATE BRONCOS

Home: Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State

Away: Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming

COLORADO STATE RAMS

Home: New Mexico, San Jose State, Utah State, Wyoming

Away: Air Force, Fresno State, Nevada, Oregon State

FRESNO STATE BULLDOGS

Home: Colorado State, Hawaii, San Jose State, Washington State

Away: Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV

HAWAII RAINBOW WARRIORS

Home: Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV

Away: Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State

NEVADA WOLF PACK

Home: Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State

Away: Boise State, Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV

NEW MEXICO LOBOS

Home: Air Force, Fresno State, Wyoming, Washington State

Away: Colorado State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Utah State

SAN DIEGO STATE AZTECS

Home: Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon State

Away: Boise State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming

SAN JOSE STATE SPARTANS

Home: Boise State, Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming

Away: Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State

UNLV REBELS

Home: Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State

Away: Hawaii, San Jose State, Utah State, Oregon State

UTAH STATE AGGIES

Home: Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV

Away: Boise State, Colorado State, Wyoming, Washington State

WYOMING COWBOYS

Home: Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State, Utah State

Away: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Jose State, Washington State

Mountain West/Pac-12 Scheduling Alliance

OREGON STATE BEAVERS

Home: Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV

Away: Air Force, Nevada, San Diego State

WASHINGTON STATE COUGARS

Home: Hawaii, Utah State, Wyoming

Away: Boise State, Fresno State, New Mexico