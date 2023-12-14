Mountain West football schedule format, opponents set for 2024 season

The Mountain West Conference football schedule format and opponents have been set for the 2024 season, the conference announced on Thursday.
The 2024 Mountain West league schedule will consist of 42 matchups, plus 12 non-conference matchups with the Oregon State Beavers and Washington State Cougars as part of a scheduling agreement announced earlier this month. Games against Oregon State and Washington State will not count in the Mountain West standings.
Each Mountain West team will play a seven-game conference schedule with five non-conference opponents, one of which will be Oregon State or Washington State. Non-conference games that were previously contracted against the Beavers and/or the Cougars remain as scheduled, although some date changes may occur.
The Mountain West Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 and will feature the two conference members with the highest winning percentage in league action.
Listed below is are the opponents for each Mountain West team for the 2024 season. The complete Mountain West football schedule for 2024 will be announced in the coming months.
2024 Mountain West Football Opponents
Home: Colorado State, Fresno State, San Jose State, Oregon State
Away: Nevada, New Mexico, San Diego State, Wyoming
Home: Nevada, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State
Away: Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV, Wyoming
Home: New Mexico, San Jose State, Utah State, Wyoming
Away: Air Force, Fresno State, Nevada, Oregon State
Home: Colorado State, Hawaii, San Jose State, Washington State
Away: Air Force, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV
Home: Boise State, Nevada, New Mexico, UNLV
Away: Fresno State, San Diego State, Utah State, Washington State
Home: Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State
Away: Boise State, Hawaii, San Jose State, UNLV
Home: Air Force, Fresno State, Wyoming, Washington State
Away: Colorado State, Hawaii, San Diego State, Utah State
Home: Air Force, Hawaii, New Mexico, Oregon State
Away: Boise State, UNLV, Utah State, Wyoming
Home: Boise State, Nevada, UNLV, Wyoming
Away: Air Force, Colorado State, Fresno State, Oregon State
Home: Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, San Diego State
Away: Hawaii, San Jose State, Utah State, Oregon State
Home: Hawaii, New Mexico, San Diego State, UNLV
Away: Boise State, Colorado State, Wyoming, Washington State
Home: Air Force, Boise State, San Diego State, Utah State
Away: Colorado State, New Mexico, San Jose State, Washington State
Mountain West/Pac-12 Scheduling Alliance
Home: Colorado State, San Jose State, UNLV
Away: Air Force, Nevada, San Diego State
Home: Hawaii, Utah State, Wyoming
Away: Boise State, Fresno State, New Mexico
2024 Mountain West opponents released, includes non-league games against Oregon State and Washington State. pic.twitter.com/gzkMEFdbyJ
— FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) December 14, 2023
Boise State Fan likes seeing different opponents like playing Washington State.