Morgan State, Hampton to meet in 2024 Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic

The Morgan State Bears and Hampton Pirates will meet in the 2024 Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic, according to the official website of the contest.

Morgan State and Hampton will square off on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024 at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, N.J. Red Bull Arena, the home stadium of the New York Red Bulls of Major League Soccer, has a seating capacity of 25,000.

The matchup between Morgan State, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), and Hampton, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), will mark the 67th gridiron meeting between the two schools. Hampton defeated Morgan State in their most recent matchup in 2016, 21-12, but Morgan State still leads the overall series, 38-26-2.

In the inaugural Brick City HBCU Kickoff Classic last season, Hampton defeated Grambling State, 35-31.

Hampton announced its 2024 football schedule last month in conjunction with the release of the complete CAA football schedule. After opening the season against Morgan State, the Pirates are scheduled to host the Virginia Union Panthers on Sept. 7, visit the Norfolk State Spartans on Sept. 14, and host the Howard Bison on Sept. 21.

In CAA action, Hampton is slated to host Rhode Island, Elon, Villanova, and Richmond and will travel to William & Mary, North Carolina A&T, Towson, and UAlbany.

Morgan State has not yet announced its 2024 slate, but several of its contests are known. In other non-conference action, the Bears will make back-to-back trips to play the Towson Tigers on Sept. 7 and the Ohio Bobcats on Sept. 14, host the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons on Sept. 21, visit the Stony Brook Seawolves on Sept. 28, and host the Lincoln (PA) Lions on Oct. 5.

