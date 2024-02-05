Morgan State adds Virginia-Lynchburg to 2024 football schedule

The Morgan State Bears have added the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons to their 2024 football schedule, according to an announcement by VUL.

Morgan State will host Virginia-Lynchburg at Hughes Stadium in Baltimore, Md., on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. The game will mark the third overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Morgan State defeated Virginia-Lynchburg in both previous meetings, winning 59-26 in 2019 and 44-10 in 2022.

Virginia University of Lynchburg is a historically black Christian university located in Lynchburg, Va. The Dragons are members of the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA).

Morgan State University, a public historically black university, now has five non-conference opponents scheduled for the 2024 season. The Bears are scheduled to play a pair of road contests at the Towson Tigers on Sept. 7 and the Ohio Bobcats on Sept. 14 before hosting Virginia-Lynchburg.

One week later on Sept. 28, Morgan State will travel to take on the Stony Brook Seawolves before hosting the Lincoln (PA) Lions on Oct. 5.

Since the 2024 season is a 12-game schedule for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, Morgan State can add two additional non-conference opponent to go along with five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) foes.

Per opponent school releases, the dates of two MEAC games for Morgan State are already known. The Bears will visit the North Carolina Central Eagles on Oct. 26 and will host the Norfolk State Spartans on Nov. 2.

Future Morgan State Football Schedules