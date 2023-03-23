Morehead State announces 2023 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have announced their 2023 football schedule, which features five home games and 11 contests overall.

Morehead State opens the 2023 season with consecutive non-conference games, beginning at home on Thursday, Aug. 31 against the West Virginia State Yellow Jackets at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky. In Week 2, the Eagles hit the road to face the Mercer Bears on Saturday, Sept. 9.

After an open date, Morehead State begins Pioneer Football League (PFL) play on the road against the St. Thomas Tommies on Sept. 23. The Eagles then host back-to-back contests against Drake on Sept. 30 and Dayton on Oct. 7 before traveling to face Valparaiso on Oct. 14.

The Eagles wrap up the non-conference portion of their 2023 schedule the following week on Oct. 21 when they travel to take on the Tarleton State Texans.

Morehead State resumes PFL action on Oct. 28 on the road in the Golden State when they square off with San Diego. A pair of home games are up next as Butler and Davidson visit Jayne Stadium on Nov. 4 and Nov. 11, respectively. The contest against Butler on Nov. 4 will serve as Homecoming for Morehead State.

The Eagles are slated to close out the 2023 regular-season on the road against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Nov. 18.

Below is Morehead State’s complete schedule for the 2023 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2023 Morehead State Football Schedule

08/31 – West Virginia State

09/09 – at Mercer

09/16 – OFF

09/23 – at St. Thomas*

09/30 – Drake*

10/07 – Dayton*

10/14 – at Valparaiso*

10/21 – at Tarleton State

10/28 – at San Diego*

11/04 – Butler*

11/11 – Davidson*

11/18 – at Presbyterian*

* Pioneer League contest.

Morehead State finished the fall 2022 season 2-9 overall and 1-7 in Pioneer Football League play. The Eagles are entering their 11th season under the guidance of Rob Tenyer, who has a 43-66 overall record at the school (34-44 PFL).