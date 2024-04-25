Morehead State adds Kentucky Christian to 2024 football schedule

The Morehead State Eagles have added the Kentucky Christian Knights to their 2024 football schedule, according to KCU’s official athletics website.

Morehead State will host Kentucky Christian at Jayne Stadium in Morehead, Ky., on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The game will kickoff at 6:00pm ET.

Morehead State and Kentucky Christian first met on the gridiron in 2011 and squared off most recently in 2022 when the Eagles defeated the Knights, 49-14. Morehead State currently leads the overall series, 5-0.

Kentucky Christian, located in Grayson, Ky., competes in the Mid-South Conference in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). The Knights finished the 2023 season 1-10 overall and 1-5 in Mid-South action.

Morehead State is scheduled to open the 2024 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Union College Bulldogs, also an NAIA program and Mid-South Conference member. The Eagles are also slated to play non-conference games on the road against the Montana Grizzlies on Sept. 14 and Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Sept. 21.

The Pioneer Football League (PFL) announced its 2024 football schedule in February. Morehead State is scheduled to host Valparaiso, Presbyterian, St. Thomas, and San Diego and travel to Butler, Dayton, Davidson, and Drake.

Below is Morehead State’s 2024 football schedule, which has not yet been officially announced by the school.

2024 Morehead State Football Schedule

08/31 – Union (KY)

09/07 – Kentucky Christian

09/14 – at Montana

09/21 – at Eastern Kentucky

09/28 – Valparaiso*

10/05 – at Butler*

10/12 – Presbyterian*

10/19 – OFF

10/26 – at Dayton*

11/02 – St. Thomas*

11/09 – at Davidson*

11/16 – at Drake*

11/23 – San Diego*

* PFL contest.