Montana, Incarnate Word schedule football series for 2028, 2029

The Montana Grizzlies and Incarnate Word Cardinals have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2028 and 2029 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic contest agreement with the University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) was obtained from the University of Montana via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Montana will travel to face UIW at Gayle and Tom Benson Stadium in San Antonio, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2028. The Cardinals will return the game the following season when they visit the Grizzlies at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029, which will conclude the two-game agreement.

Montana, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and UIW, a member of the Southland Conference, have never squared off on the gridiron.

The Montana-UIW series is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for each team for both the 2028 and 2029 seasons.

Montana is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Missouri State Bears. UIW will open its season on the same day at home against the Northern Colorado Bears.

