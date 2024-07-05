Montana adds Monmouth to 2028 football schedule

The Montana Grizzlies have added the Monmouth Hawks to their 2028 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Monmouth University was obtained from the University of Montana via a state open records request.

Montana will host Monmouth at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, Mont., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The Grizzlies will pay the Hawks a $285,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Montana, a member of the Big Sky Conference, and Monmouth, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association, met previously on the gridiron on Sept. 21, 2019, which was their first-ever matchup. The Grizzlies defeated the Hawks in that contest, 47-27, at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Monmouth is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Montana’s slate in 2028. One week after hosting the Hawks, the Grizzlies are scheduled to travel to San Antonio, Texas, to take on the Incarnate Word Cardinals of the Southland Conference on Sept. 9.

Montana is the second known non-conference opponent for Monmouth in 2028. The Hawks are also scheduled to visit Princeton, N.J., on Sept. 23 to battle the Princeton Tigers of the Ivy League.

Football Schedules