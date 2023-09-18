Monday Night Football Schedule: Week 2 games, TV channels

The 2023 NFL Monday Night Football Schedule features a doubleheader on September 18, which will conclude Week 2 action.

It’s not a true doubleheader, however, as the two Monday Night Football contests will be broadcast on different networks and they have kickoff times that are separated by one hour.

In the first matchup of the evening, Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints travel to take on Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The game is scheduled for 7:15pm ET and it will be nationally televised by ESPN.

New Orleans is 1-0 so far this season after winning their season-opener at home against the Tennessee Titans, 16-15, on Sunday, Sept. 10. Carolina lost their first game of the season on the road at the Atlanta Falcons last Sunday, 24-10.

The second game of the Monday Night Football “doubleheader” features Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers hosting Nick Chubb and the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The game will be televised nationally by ABC and streamed by ESPN+ at 8:15pm ET.

The Steelers kicked off their 2023 campaign last Sunday with a 30-7 loss on the road at the San Francisco 49ers. The Browns were victorious in their first contest, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals at home, 24-3.

Monday Night Football in 2023 will also feature two more doubleheaders, which are slated for September 25 (Eagles at Buccaneers and Rams at Bengals) and December 11 (Titans at Dolphins and Packers at Giants; subject to flex scheduling). A Monday Night Football branded doubleheader is also scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 6, with the matchups to be determined.

Overall, the NFL Monday Night Football Schedule in 2023 includes 23 regular-season games (including MNF games on Saturday and Sunday). The 2023 Monday Night Football Schedule will conclude on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 with the previously mentioned doubleheader.

Monday Night Football Schedule

* All times Eastern.

Monday, Sept. 18

New Orleans at Carolina – 7:15pm, ESPN

Cleveland at Pittsburgh – 8:15pm, ABC

