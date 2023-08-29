Missouri Valley Football Conference, ESPN reach multi-year media rights extension

The Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) has reached a new, multi-year media rights extension with ESPN, the MVFC and ESPN announced on Tuesday.

The new agreement, which extends from the 2024 season through the 2029 season, will feature Missouri Valley Football Conference contests on national linear and digital broadcasts.

“We truly value our relationship with ESPN, and this agreement achieves all of the Conference’s goals we identified at the start of the negotiation process,” said MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito. “It strengthens our relationship with the industry leader, offers broader opportunities for linear exposure, and protects local media rights agreements.”

During the six-year term of the new agreement, a minimum of nine MVFC games will be featured on an ESPN linear network, which includes ESPN, ESPN2, and/or ESPNU. Additionally, the MVFC and ESPN will continue the “Game of the Week” package on ESPN+. Additional MVFC contests will also air exclusively on ESPN platforms.

“The Missouri Valley Football Conference features fantastic programs and outstanding rivalries that we look forward to continuing to highlight across ESPN platforms in the many years ahead as part of our commitment to the coverage of FCS football,” said Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director, programming & acquisitions.

The MVFC currently consists of 12 members, but the Western Illinois Leathernecks will be departing following this season to join the Ohio Valley Conference in 2024.

The 2024 MVFC lineup will consist of Illinois State, Indiana State, Missouri State, Murray State, North Dakota, North Dakota State, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Southern Illinois, and Youngstown State.

Missouri Valley Football Schedule