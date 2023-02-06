Mississippi Valley State to play at Delta State in 2023

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (MVSU) will play at the Delta State Statesmen in 2023, according to an announcement from Delta State.

Mississippi Valley State will travel to take on Delta State at Parker Field at McCool Stadium in Cleveland, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. The game will mark the seventh overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Mississippi Valley State and Delta State first met on the gridiron on Sept. 9, 2000 in Itta Bena, Miss. In their most recent matchup last season on Sept. 7, Delta State defeated Mississippi Valley State 28-17 in Itta Bena to extend their advantage in the overall series to 5-1.

MVSU is a member of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), while Delta State competes in the Gulf South Conference in Division II. Mississippi Valley State University and Delta State University are located about 35 miles apart.

Delta State is the third and final non-conference opponent for Mississippi Valley State for the 2023 season. The Delta Devils are scheduled to open the season on Saturday, Sept. 2 against Central State in the Chicago Football Classic at Soldier Field in Chicago, Ill. MVSU will also travel to face North Carolina Central on Saturday, Sept. 23.

Due to announcements from other SWAC schools, five of MVSU’s conference games in 2023 have been finalized. The Delta Devils will host Jackson State (Oct. 21) and Alabama State (Nov. 11) and will travel to face Prairie View A&M (Oct. 7), Alcorn State (Oct. 28), and Alabama A&M (Nov. 18). MVSU will also reportedly host Florida A&M on Sept. 30.

Valley is also slated to travel to play Bethune-Cookman and should host Arkansas-Pine Bluff from the SWAC West, both on dates to be determined.

2023 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule