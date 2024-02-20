Mississippi Valley State releases 2024 football schedule

The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils have released their 2024 football schedule, which features four home games and 12 contests overall.

Mississippi Valley State opens the 2024 season with four consecutive non-conference games on the road, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Tennessee State Tigers in Nashville, Tenn. The Delta Devils then visit Beaumont, Texas, to take on the Lamar Cardinals on Sept. 7 before trekking to Murray, Ky., to play the Murray State Racers on Sept. 14.

MVSU’s four-game road swing concludes on Sept. 21 in Thibodaux, La., against the Nicholls Colonels.

The following week on Sept. 28, the Delta Devils open their home schedule at Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Miss., against Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) foe Alcorn State. Other SWAC opponents set to visit Itta Bena in 2024 include Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 19 (Homecoming), Prairie View A&M on Nov. 2, and Alabama A&M on Nov. 23.

Road SWAC contests for Mississippi Valley State in 2024 include Alabama State on Oct. 12, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 26, Jackson State on Nov. 9, and Florida A&M on Nov. 16.

Below is Mississippi Valley State’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Mississippi Valley State Football Schedule

08/31 – at Tennessee State

09/07 – at Lamar

09/14 – at Murray State

09/21 – at Nicholls

09/28 – Alcorn State*

10/05 – OFF

10/12 – at Alabama State*

10/19 – Bethune-Cookman*

10/26 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/02 – Prairie View A&M*

11/09 – at Jackson State*

11/16 – at Florida A&M*

11/23 – Alabama A&M*

* SWAC contest.

Mississippi Valley State finished the 2022 season 1-10 overall and 1-7 in SWAC action. It was the first season for the Delta Devils under head coach Kendrick Wade, who played at MVSU from 2003 through 2005 and was the wide receivers coach in Itta Bena from 2017 through 2018.