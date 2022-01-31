Mississippi State adds ULM to 2026 football schedule

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have added the ULM Warhawks to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the non-conference football game contract with the University of Louisiana Monroe was obtained from Mississippi State University via a state public records request.

Mississippi State will host ULM at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Bulldogs will pay the Warhawks a $1.45 million guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Mississippi State and ULM first met on the gridiron in 1972 and have played six contests overall. The Bulldogs won the two most recent contests, 59-0 in 1996 and 24-10 in 1997, and currently lead the overall series 4-1-1.

With the addition of ULM, Mississippi State has tentatively completed the non-conference portion of their schedule for the 2026 season. Following the opener against ULM, the Bulldogs are scheduled to travel to face the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Sept. 12 before returning home to Starkville to host the Troy Trojans on Sept. 19.

Mississippi State’s fourth and final non-conference game in 2026 is a home tilt against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles of the Ohio Valley Conference on Nov. 21.

ULM now has two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2026. The Warhawks are scheduled to visit the UAB Blazers on Sept. 12, one week after playing Mississippi State in Starkville.

