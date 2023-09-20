Mississippi State adds Toledo to 2024 football schedule

The Mississippi State Bulldogs have added the Toledo Rockets to their 2024 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Mississippi State will host Toledo at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. The Bulldogs will pay the Rockets a $1.2 million guarantee for playing the game, according to a copy of the contract obtained from Mississippi State University via a state public records request.

The 2024 Mississippi State-Toledo contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Mississippi State was previously scheduled to host the Utah State Aggies in 2024, but that contest was canceled earlier this year, which led to the scheduling of Toledo. The Rockets were previously scheduled to play at the WKU Hilltoppers on Sept. 14, 2024, so that game will be rescheduled or canceled.

The Bulldogs are slated to open the 2024 season on Saturday, Aug. 31 at home against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels. In other non-conference action, Mississippi State will visit the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 7 and host the UMass Minutemen on Nov. 2.

In SEC action in 2024, Mississippi State is scheduled to host Arkansas, Florida, Missouri, and Texas A&M and will travel to Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

Toledo is slated to open their 2024 schedule with back-to-back games at home at the Glass Bowl in Toledo, Ohio, against the Duquesne Dukes on Aug. 31 and the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 7. After visiting Starkville on Sept. 14, Toledo will travel to take on the Maryland Terrapins on Sept. 21.

