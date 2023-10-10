Minnesota, Bowling Green reschedule future football game

The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Bowling Green Falcons have rescheduled their future football game, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Minnesota was previously scheduled to host Bowling Green at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Sept. 6, 2025. According to a copy of an amendment obtained from Bowling Green State University via a public records request, the game has been rescheduled and will now be played three seasons later on Sept. 9, 2028.

As part of the agreement to reschedule the game, Minnesota will pay Bowling Green a one time payment of $475,000 on or before Feb. 1, 2026. That’s in addition to the $1.45 million guarantee for the game stipulated in the original contract, which remains unchanged.

With the change, Minnesota now has a non-conference opening in 2025 that could be filled by a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) team. The Golden Gophers are slated to open the 2025 season at home against the Buffalo Bulls on Thursday, Aug. 28 and will also visit the California Golden Bears on Saturday, Sept. 13.

Minnesota’s 2028 non-conference schedule is now tentatively complete. The slate begins with the North Dakota Fighting Hawks at home on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Golden Gophers will then host consecutive home games against Bowling Green on Sept. 9 and California on Sept. 16.

Bowling Green now has three non-conference opponents in both 2025 and 2028 after the Minnesota game change. The Falcons are slated to open the 2025 season at home against the Lafayette Leopards on Aug. 30 and will visit the Louisville Cardinals on Sept. 20 and UMass Minutemen on Oct. 4.

After playing at Minnesota in 2028, Bowling Green is scheduled to visit the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 16 and host the Liberty Flames on Sept. 23.

