Minnesota adds Northwestern State to 2025 football schedule

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have added the Northwestern State Demons to their 2025 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game agreement with Northwestern State University was obtained from the University of Minnesota via a state public records request.

Minnesota will host Northwestern State at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025. The Golden Gophers will pay the Demons a $500,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2025 Minnesota-Northwestern State game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Northwestern State is a member of the Southland Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Demons canceled the remainder of their 2023 season and head coach Brad Laird resigned following the passing of junior safety, Ronnie Caldwell.

Minnesota was previously scheduled to host Bowling Green on Sept. 6, 2025, but the two schools agreed to reschedule the game for the 2028 season, which we reported last month.

The addition of Northwestern State tentatively completes Minnesota’s non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Golden Gophers are scheduled to open the season at home against the Buffalo Bulls on Thursday, Aug. 28. One week after hosting Northwestern State, the Golden Gophers will travel to take on the California Golden Bears on Sept. 13.

Minnesota is the third scheduled non-conference opponent for Northwestern State in 2025. The Demons are scheduled to open the season at home against the Alcorn State Braves on Aug. 30 and will also visit the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks on Sept. 27.

