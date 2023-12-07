Michigan adds Buffalo to 2027 football schedule

The Michigan Wolverines have added the Buffalo Bulls to their 2027 football schedule, it was announced on Thursday.

Michigan will host Buffalo at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The game will mark only the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first matchup way back in 1901, the Wolverines defeated the Bulls 128-0 in Ann Arbor. The following day, the Buffalo Express titled its article on the game “Was It Football?”

Buffalo is the second non-conference opponent added to Michigan’s non-conference schedule for the 2027 season. One week after hosting Buffalo, the Wolverines are scheduled to visit the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 11.

In Big Ten action in 2027, Michigan is currently slated to host Illinois, Ohio State, Oregon, and Rutgers and travel to Indiana, Iowa, Michigan State, Penn State, and UCLA.

Buffalo has tentatively completed its non-conference schedule in 2027 with the addition of the road contest at Michigan, as well as a newly announced home game against the Central Connecticut Blue Devils on Sept. 18. The Bulls are also scheduled to host the Army Black Knights on Sept. 11 and will visit the UMass Minutemen on Sept. 25.

