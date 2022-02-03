Miami RedHawks add Norfolk State to 2029 football schedule

The Miami RedHawks have added the Norfolk State Spartans to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract between the two schools was obtained from Norfolk State University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Miami will host Norfolk State at Yager Stadium in Miami, Ohio, on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The RedHawks will pay the Spartans a $325,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

Miami (Ohio) and Norfolk State have never squared off on the gridiron in their history.

Norfolk State is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Miami in 2029. The RedHawks are also scheduled to host the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 8 that season.

A home game against Robert Morris in 2022 is currently the only other future contest scheduled for Miami against a team from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Miami (Ohio) is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Norfolk State for the 2029 season.

Norfolk State now has seven future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. The Spartans will play at James Madison and Marshall in 2022, Temple in 2023, Vanderbilt in 2024, James Madison in 2025, Virginia in 2026, and Miami (Ohio) in 2029.

