Merrimack announces 2024 football schedule

The Merrimack Warriors have announced their 2024 football schedule, which includes five home games and 11 total contests.

The 2024 season will be the first for Merrimack as a Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) Independent following its departure from the Northeast Conference (NEC).

“We are excited to play two nationally recognized FBS programs to start our season,” said Merrimack Vice President and Director of Athletics Jeremy Gibson. “We have then positioned ourselves to play some of the premier FCS institutions in the Northeast. An independent schedule like this will only benefit Merrimack football in the long run.”

Merrimack opens the 2024 season with back-to-back road contests against FBS opponents. The Warriors will travel to take on the Air Force Falcons on Saturday, Aug. 31 before visiting the UConn Huskies on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Another road contest follows as the Warriors will visit the Bucknell Bison on Saturday, Sept. 14 for a matchup that was previously unannounced.

Next, Merrimack opens its home schedule at Duane Stadium in North Andover, Md., with consecutive contests against the Maine Black Bears on Sept. 21 and the Dartmouth Big Green on Sept. 28.

Following their first open date of the season, the Warriors return to the road to take on the Morgan State Bears on Oct. 12. Merrimack then returns to North Andover to host the Stonehill Skyhawks on Oct. 19 and the Colgate Raiders on Oct. 26.

Two of Merrimack’s final three games of the season are on the road. Merrimack will visit the Robert Morris Colonials on Nov. 2 prior to its second open date on Nov. 9. The Warriors will then host the Sacred Heart Pioneers on Nov. 16 before visiting the Fordham Rams on Nov. 23.

Below is Merrimack’s complete schedule for the 2024 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2024 Merrimack Football Schedule